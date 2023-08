TOKYO -- China's BYD has joined the world's 10 biggest car companies by sales for the first time, surpassing Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW in a sign of how electric vehicles are reshaping the auto industry.

BYD's global new vehicle sales grew 96% on the year to 1.25 million autos in the first half of 2023, putting it in 10th place, behind Japan's Suzuki Motor, data from research company MarkLines and automakers shows.