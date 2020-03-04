ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

China's BYD collects $190m in subsidies for electric cars

Automaker's finances strained after Beijing cut incentives

TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer
BYD's sales of new-energy vehicles have dropped for seven straight months through January. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)

GUANGZHOU -- BYD, China's leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, recently received 1.34 billion yuan ($191 million) in government subsidies as it grapples with a reduction in incentives and the prospect of a further downturn in sales.

The subsidies, which apply to vehicles sold in 2017, will be used in part to improve cash flow and pay down debt, the company said Monday. The funds are nearly on par with BYD's roughly 1.5 billion yuan in net profit earned during the January-September 2019 period.

China in July slashed the subsidies designed to encourage nationwide sales of new-energy vehicles -- a catch-all term for EVs and plug-in hybrids -- by roughly half. This reduction dealt a heavy blow to electric vehicle makers, especially BYD. Its net profit plunged by 89% for the July-September quarter, upending the company's finances.

BYD's sales of new-energy vehicles have dropped for seven straight months through January compared with year-earlier figures. In January alone, unit sales plunged by 75%.

Sales are due to slump further amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. In response to market conditions, the Chinese government in January pledged to maintain the current level of new-energy vehicle subsidies, at least for this year. Authorities still plan to abolish the program eventually.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media