HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam said China's BYD will make electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country, where it already produces iPads among a rising number of incoming Apple suppliers.

BYD, which is looking to dethrone Tesla by production volume, will manufacture EVs in Vietnam for domestic drivers and for export in Southeast Asia, the government said late Friday. Chinese rivals like budget-EV maker Wuling are on their way, too.