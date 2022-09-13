China's BYD forays into auto kingdom Japan with broad EV lineup

TOKYO -- Chinese automobile giant BYD will start selling three models of electric vehicles next year in Japan, which is looking attractive to the company given the sparse EV lineups there so far.

BYD, which has leaped to second place in global EV sales, behind only Tesla, will start selling the midsize sport utility vehicle Atto 3, the hatchback compact car Dolphin and the sedan Seal from January, launching them sequentially. They will make BYD the first Asian automaker to offer electric vehicles in three different categories in Japan.