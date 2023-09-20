China's BYD takes on Toyota, Nissan in Japan's small-car market

TOKYO -- Chinese automaker BYD's second model for the Japanese market is a compact electric car that will go up against similar-sized domestic offerings, as the company seeks to take on some of the world's leading automakers on their home turf.

The Dolphin will be priced at 3.6 million yen ($24,000), BYD said on Wednesday. It will start accepting orders the same day and expects to begin delivering as early as next month. The model is in the same size category as the popular Toyota Yaris, a gasoline car priced from 2.4 million yen, and Nissan Motor's Leaf, which was one of Japan's bestselling EVs last year, with a sticker price of 4 million yen.