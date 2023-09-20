ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

China's BYD takes on Toyota, Nissan in Japan's small-car market

Automaker aims to tap EV demand with second model priced at $24,000

BYD Auto Japan President Atsuki Tofukuji introduces the Dolphin at a press conference in Tokyo on Sept. 20. (Photo by Yuki Nakao) 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Chinese automaker BYD's second model for the Japanese market is a compact electric car that will go up against similar-sized domestic offerings, as the company seeks to take on some of the world's leading automakers on their home turf.

The Dolphin will be priced at 3.6 million yen ($24,000), BYD said on Wednesday. It will start accepting orders the same day and expects to begin delivering as early as next month. The model is in the same size category as the popular Toyota Yaris, a gasoline car priced from 2.4 million yen, and Nissan Motor's Leaf, which was one of Japan's bestselling EVs last year, with a sticker price of 4 million yen.

