ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

China's BYD to equip all its EVs with in-house batteries

Company touts improved safety and performance in move to expand battery business

BYD wants to offer other EV makers its new battery, developed by subsidiary FinDreams Battery. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

CHONGQING -- Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD said on Wednesday it will equip all of its vehicles with a newly developed battery in a move aimed at expanding its battery business.

The company claims the new battery has improved safety and performance. BYD had previously installed the battery on only a few models. In addition to the four EVs BYD launched on Wednesday, the automaker will gradually replace batteries of existing models with the latest version.

BYD will widen introduction of the lithium-ion battery that was developed by its subsidiary FinDreams Battery. Thanks to use of lithium iron phosphate, the Blade Battery enables a maximum range of 600 km and is smaller than conventional batteries, according to the company.

The Chinese EV maker will offer the new battery to other companies. BYD already started supplying state-owned China FAW Group with the battery for its flagship model Hongqi.

"We are negotiating with every automaker [inside and outside China] to supply the Blade Battery," said Chairman Wang Chuanfu in a Wednesday news conference.

Chuanfu also played a video showing a truck loaded with nearly 50 tons stepping on the battery but did not break it. "EVs will not be trusted unless the safety of the battery is ensured," added Chuanfu, stressing the safety of BYD's new battery.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more