Automobiles

China's CATL to help Indonesia build 'green' battery industry

Japan's Toyota 'bullish' on nickel-rich country, but stresses decarbonization

CATL Chairman Robin Zeng sees his company as being well placed to help drive Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions..   © Reuters
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- The chairman of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) says his company is committed to helping Indonesia develop a "green" battery industry, as global electric vehicle makers eye the country and its huge reserves of nickel despite environmental concerns.

Robin Zeng emphasized that two of CATL's plants in China have been recognized by the World Economic Forum for their low carbon emission efforts. Its Ningde plant is part of the WEF's so-called Global Lighthouse Network, a community of leading manufacturers applying advanced technologies to drive sustainability and other goals. Its Yibin facility is also certified as a "zero-emission plant."

