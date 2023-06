GUANGZHOU, China -- Chinese state-owned automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) unveiled a flying car concept that can also be driven on streets Monday, one of many companies boosting research and development to make the futuristic mode of transport a present-day reality.

Dubbed GOVE, the one-seater combines a passenger drone equipped with six sets of rotor blades with a four-wheeled chassis to travel on roads. The drone and chassis separate before flight.