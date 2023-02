SHANGHAI -- The EV brand of Chinese automaker Geely on Monday said it has raised $750 million in a new funding round that boosts its value to $13 billion, with the world's biggest lithium ion battery maker among the investors.

Zeekr, a rival to Tesla and Nio, currently has two models, the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr 009, with a third, the Zeekr X, set for launch later this year.