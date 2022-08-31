ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's Great Wall Motor posts profit surge on Russia business

SUV maker records gains as Western rivals wind down operations

Great Wall Motor boosted its market share of its core brand Haval to 3.7% in Russia as Western rivals pull out of the country.   © Getty Images
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- Great Wall Motor, the largest Chinese SUV maker, has reported 59% year-on-year growth in net profit for the first six months of this year, owing to its operations in Russia, where Western competitors are winding down their presence since the Ukraine invasion.

The automaker's first-half net profit of 5.60 billion yuan ($812 million) marked a sharp increase from 3.52 billion yuan a year ago. But that profit figure shrinks to just 2.05 billion yuan after removing nonrecurring gains, which jumped by 5.2 times to 3.54 billion yuan.

