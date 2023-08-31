ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

China's Great Wall Motor takes a bigger slice of Russian market

Sales of Chinese SUV maker soar as Western and Japanese peers exit

Great Wall has the second-best sales in Russia behind Lada, the iconic Russian brand produced by Avtovaz.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- China's largest SUV maker Great Wall Motor is rapidly expanding its market position in Russia, which has become the company's major profit generator amid weak growth at home, while Western and Japanese automakers continue to leave Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Great Wall reported on Wednesday evening that for the first six months of the year, operating profit of its wholly owned subsidiary Russia Haval Automobile Manufacturing was 1.36 billion yuan ($189 million). This topped the operating profit for the entire company, which stood at 1.22 billion yuan.

