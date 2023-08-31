China's Great Wall Motor takes a bigger slice of Russian market

HONG KONG -- China's largest SUV maker Great Wall Motor is rapidly expanding its market position in Russia, which has become the company's major profit generator amid weak growth at home, while Western and Japanese automakers continue to leave Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Great Wall reported on Wednesday evening that for the first six months of the year, operating profit of its wholly owned subsidiary Russia Haval Automobile Manufacturing was 1.36 billion yuan ($189 million). This topped the operating profit for the entire company, which stood at 1.22 billion yuan.