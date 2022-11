BANGKOK -- Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor vowed to double its investment in Thailand to maintain its place as one of the leading electric vehicle brands in the country as the competition closes in.

Since the company entered the Thai market two years ago, it has invested 12 billion baht ($334 million) in producing EVs and employed more than 3,000 people, said Narong Sritalayon, managing director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand), in comments to Nikkei Asia.