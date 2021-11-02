ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

China's Great Wall debuts low-cost electric vehicle in Thailand

Automaker bets on 'Good Cat' in first foreign EV foray, eyes regional hub

Great Wall Motors launched the Ora Good Cat electric vehicle in Thailand on Nov. 1. (Photo courtesy of Great Wall)
YOHEI MURAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Great Wall Motors has begun selling electric vehicles in Thailand, the Chinese automaker said Monday, entering its first overseas market for EVs at a price below most of the local competition.

The Ora Good Cat subcompact starts at 989,000 baht ($29,800), on par with the lowest-cost electric sold in Thailand by MG Motor, the British brand owned by Shanghai-based SAIC Motor. The Good Cat also is 30% less expensive than the Nissan Leaf.

The cheapest Good Cat model travels 400 km on a charge, and can recharge up to 80% in 46 minutes using a quick charger. Great Wall initially will import the vehicle from China, but looks to begin local production in 2023.

Great Wall first entered Thailand last year when it acquired an assembly plant from General Motors. The automaker plans to turn the country into a manufacturing hub for electrified vehicles covering Southeast Asia.

Narong Sritalayon, managing director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand), anticipates the Ora in particular will be a "game changer" in the regional automotive industry.

Gasoline-powered vehicles dominate the Southeast Asian market, with Japanese automakers holding a 80% to 90% share.

Great Wall launched Thai sales operations in June and its market share hovers around 1%. The company plans to launch nine models over a three-year period.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more