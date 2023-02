BANGKOK -- China's Great Wall Motor aims to increase sales in Thailand by 50% this year over 2022, the privately owned automaker said on Friday, while also planning to launch local production of electric vehicles in 2024.

GWM sold 11,616 units in Thailand during 2022, more than triple the previous year's tally, for a market share of 1.4%. The company targets sales of 18,000 vehicles in 2023, with plans to introduce five new EV and hybrid models in the country.