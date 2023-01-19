ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

China's self-driving car push hits legal and cost roadblocks

WeRide and Pony.ai turn to selling systems for short-term profits

Companies like Pony.ai are struggling to make self-driving taxis profitable. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI and NAOSHIGE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writers | China

GUANGZHOU/TOKYO -- China's efforts to get more nearly autonomous vehicles on its roads have become bogged down by growing uncertainty over the technology's near-term profit potential in a challenging environment.

The country has made significant strides in recent years under a national strategy that prioritizes autonomous-driving technology. A road map released in November 2020 calls for 20% of all new vehicles sold to have Level 4 capabilities -- letting them operate without a driver under certain conditions -- by 2030.

