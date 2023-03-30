China tensions open door for Hyundai to buy GM's India plant

NEW DELHI -- General Motors is poised to sell its Indian plant to Hyundai Motor, after chill in relations between New Delhi and Beijing derailed a deal with a Chinese automaker first announced over three years ago.

Hyundai Motor India said on March 13 that it signed a term sheet to potentially acquire a GM plant in Maharashtra, pending regulatory approvals. The South Korean automaker is second only to Maruti Suzuki in India's passenger car market and is also expected to use the factory as a production hub for exports.