ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

China tensions open door for Hyundai to buy GM's India plant

Chinese rival Great Wall Motors had sought factory as foothold in growing market

Employees work inside the General Motors plant in Maharashtra, India, in this 2012 photo. The U.S. automaker has been producing cars for export at the facility in recent years.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- General Motors is poised to sell its Indian plant to Hyundai Motor, after chill in relations between New Delhi and Beijing derailed a deal with a Chinese automaker first announced over three years ago.

Hyundai Motor India said on March 13 that it signed a term sheet to potentially acquire a GM plant in Maharashtra, pending regulatory approvals. The South Korean automaker is second only to Maruti Suzuki in India's passenger car market and is also expected to use the factory as a production hub for exports.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close