Chinese EV suppliers eye Japan as domestic competition heats up

TOKYO -- Chinese auto parts makers are eyeing overseas markets as the country's electric vehicle boom intensifies competition at home, with some seeing opportunities particularly in Japan.

BYD, China's largest EV maker, which is poised to overtake Tesla in pure electric vehicle sales this year, and three Chinese component suppliers have put in high-profile appearances at the Japan Mobility Show, the flagship industry event for the world's fourth-largest auto market. Recently rebranded, the event has traditionally been dominated by local brands.