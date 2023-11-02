ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Chinese EV suppliers eye Japan as domestic competition heats up

Push by carmakers to electrify offers new opportunities abroad

Moves by automakers to electrify their product lineups offer new opportunities to China's EV parts suppliers. (Photo by Yuki Kohara) 
CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Chinese auto parts makers are eyeing overseas markets as the country's electric vehicle boom intensifies competition at home, with some seeing opportunities particularly in Japan.

BYD, China's largest EV maker, which is poised to overtake Tesla in pure electric vehicle sales this year, and three Chinese component suppliers have put in high-profile appearances at the Japan Mobility Show, the flagship industry event for the world's fourth-largest auto market. Recently rebranded, the event has traditionally been dominated by local brands.

