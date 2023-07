TOKYO -- As electric vehicles make up a larger share of global auto sales, reaching 7% in Australia and Thailand, EV-laggard Japanese automakers risk losing more ground to Chinese rivals in markets where they traditionally thrived.

EV sales in Asia and Oceania increased about 50% year-on-year to 530,000 units in May, according to data from research company MarkLines, which includes some estimates. Thailand and Australia saw particularly remarkable growth.