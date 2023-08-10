Chinese, South Korean EV makers push on in Indonesia

TANGERANG, Indonesia -- Chinese automakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at an Indonesian motor show that started on Thursday. They are aiming to lift sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where Japanese manufacturers' largely gasoline-powered offerings dominate the market.

Japanese automakers hold more than a 90% share in Indonesia, but face increasingly fierce competition from Chinese and South Korean manufacturers in the EV segment. Japanese companies, which have lagged behind on EVs, risk losing ground to rivals in markets where they have traditionally thrived.