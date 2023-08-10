ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Chinese, South Korean EV makers push on in Indonesia

Japan still dominates overall market with gasoline, hybrid models

China's Wuling Motors manufactures in Indonesia, where it dominates the still small electric vehicle market. (Photo by Nana Shibata) 
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

TANGERANG, Indonesia -- Chinese automakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at an Indonesian motor show that started on Thursday. They are aiming to lift sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where Japanese manufacturers' largely gasoline-powered offerings dominate the market.

Japanese automakers hold more than a 90% share in Indonesia, but face increasingly fierce competition from Chinese and South Korean manufacturers in the EV segment. Japanese companies, which have lagged behind on EVs, risk losing ground to rivals in markets where they have traditionally thrived.

