Chinese carmaker FAW plans to sell high-end electric SUV in Japan

TOKYO -- China FAW Group is targeting Japan's passenger car market with electric vehicles, Nikkei has learned, as the state-owned company gears up to sell its high-end electric SUV in the country from next year.

The automaker initially plans to roll out a hybrid version of the SUV in Japan under its luxury Hongqi brand, with the electric model set to follow next summer.

The electric SUV, which is slated to cost at least 11 million yen ($96,700 billion) excluding tax, offers a single-charge cruising range of up to 690 km. It is a flagship model that is also being exported to Europe.

The car body will be modified to comply with Japanese charging standards, with the whole vehicle shipped from a factory in China.

FAW is also considering selling a new luxury EV in Japan after the launch of the SUV.

The Chinese automaker will set up its first dealership in front of JR Namba Station in Osaka City. It is also considering opening a store in Tokyo in 2022, before expanding to other cities. Until now, it has exported only a few gasoline-powered vehicles to Japan.

Meanwhile, Chinese rival BYD has recently started selling EVs in Japan with its five-seater medium-sized sedans. It is initially selling the cars to companies and local governments. The vehicle costs 3.85 million yen, but a government EV subsidy effectively knocks off about 400,000 yen. The Chinese car group is considering starting a new division in Japan and establishing sales agents in major cities.

Chinese companies have already been selling some EVs for commercial use in Japan's market. Big Japanese logistics groups such as Sagawa Express and SBS Holdings have decided to import commercial EVs from China as they push to cut greenhouse gas emissions during delivery.

Japanese automakers have been unable to move quickly enough to meet vehicle demand from the local market, raising fears that they will lose out to their Chinese competitors.