Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng raises US offering size to $1.5bn

HONG KONG -- Chinese electric-car startup Xpeng Motors has raised $1.5 billion, more than it had originally sought, for its U.S. initial public offering on strong demand, two people familiar with the deal said.

Xpeng, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, boosted the size of its offering to 99.73 million shares from 85 million originally. It also increased the price to $15 a share from the initial guidance of $11 to $13, these people said.

The Guangzhou-based company begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Strong gains for electric-car makers led by Tesla of the U.S. and Beijing-based Li Auto, which listed last month, bolstered investors' appetite for Xpeng's offering despite mounting U.S.-China tensions, they said. Li Auto's shares surged 28% on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

"The demand was so overwhelming that we just had to upsize," one of the persons familiar with the deal said.

"It's not likely that Xpeng will flip over on its first trading day," said Feng Linyan, an analyst at Beijing-based research company EqualOcean. She believes the company's strong fundamentals will attract institutional investors.

Investors were also emboldened by Alibaba's backing at a time when some Chinese electric-vehicle startups struggle for survival. The e-commerce conglomerate is the startup's second-largest shareholder with a stake of 14.4%.

That is the second-largest holding only after Xpeng's namesake Chairman and co-founder He Xiaopeng, who controlled 31.6% prior to its IPO. Alibaba also has indicated that it plans to buy another $200 million worth of Xpeng shares in the IPO.

While Xpeng has not turned a profit like Li Auto and Nio, another Chinese electric-car company with New York-listed shares, its loss narrowed to 796 million yuan ($115.4 million) in the first half of this year on revenue of 1 billion yuan, compared with a loss of 1.9 billion yuan during the same period last year.

Xpeng started production of its first vehicle, the G3, a compact SUV, in late 2018, with a price only half of those offered by Nio and Li Auto.

Last year, it also expanded into the mid- to high-end segments by launching a four-door sports sedan, the P7, which has features comparable to Tesla's Model 3. About 2,000 vehicles have been sold so far, and the company expects the new model to be its main source of future revenue.

It also plans to launch a new sedan model as well as an advanced autonomous driving system in 2021, according to the company's prospectus.

The new funds are expected to ease funding pressures and provide additional firepower to fend off Tesla in its home market. The California-based automaker has grabbed more than a 20% market share in China in just a few months.

Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Bank of America, ABC International Holdings, BOC International, Futu and Haitong International were the joint bookrunners for the listing.