Chip shortage forces Toyota to halt production at 2 plants in June

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor will suspend operations on three production lines at two Japanese factories next month due to a chip shortage, the automaker said Tuesday.

The halts at two plants operated by wholly owned subsidiary Toyota Motor East Japan will reduce output by about 20,000 vehicles, equivalent to less than 1% of its domestic output of 2.91 million Toyota and Lexus autos for the fiscal year ended in March.

One production line for the C-HR compact sport utility vehicle at Toyota's Iwate plant will be shut down for a total of eight days, while another for the Yaris compact and the Yaris Cross compact SUV will be halted for five days. A line at a Miyagi Prefecture facility producing the Yaris Cross will stop for three days.