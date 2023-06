NAGOYA, Japan -- Japanese auto parts supplier Denso sold all 16.4 billion yen ($116 million) of its Suzuki Motor stock by the end of March as it continued a pivot away from holding shares for strategic purposes.

Denso also unloaded 11.4 billion yen of stock in Honda Motor -- equivalent to more than 70% of its holdings. The moves were disclosed in a fiscal 2022 securities filing Tuesday with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, the securities watchdog for the Tokyo area.