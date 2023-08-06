ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

EV powerhouse China leads world in auto exports, topping Japan

Chinese cars make inroads into Russia, Europe and Mexico in first half

BYD and other Chinese automakers are gaining ground in exports. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
AZUSA KAWAKAMI and YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO/GUANGZHOU -- China became the world leader in automobile exports in the first six months of 2023, surpassing Japan at the half-year mark for the first time as more Chinese electric cars sold worldwide.

Major Chinese automakers exported 2.14 million vehicles from January to June, up 76% on the year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Japan lagged at 2.02 million, for a gain of 17% on the year, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association shows.

