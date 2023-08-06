EV powerhouse China leads world in auto exports, topping Japan

TOKYO/GUANGZHOU -- China became the world leader in automobile exports in the first six months of 2023, surpassing Japan at the half-year mark for the first time as more Chinese electric cars sold worldwide.

Major Chinese automakers exported 2.14 million vehicles from January to June, up 76% on the year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Japan lagged at 2.02 million, for a gain of 17% on the year, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association shows.