Automobiles

EV price war in Thailand heats up as Bangkok Motor Show commences

BYD and Hyundai push new models as kingdom's auto sales decline

BYD Asia-Pacific general manager Liu Xueliang unveils the Thai version of its low-priced Dolphin electric hatchback, which moves the steering wheel to the right side. (Photo by Francesca Regalado)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The electric vehicle price war has reached Thailand, with Chinese, Japanese and South Korean automakers offering steep discounts on new models at the kingdom's annual international motor show, which opened this week.

At the Bangkok Motor Show, BYD, China's leading electric vehicle maker, launched its new low-priced electric hatchback at 799,999 baht ($23,457), half the global average price for an electric vehicle. BYD began taking orders for the Dolphin on Tuesday, promising that orders made by April 30 will be delivered in July, said Liu Xueliang, BYD's Asia-Pacific general manager.

