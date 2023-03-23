EV price war in Thailand heats up as Bangkok Motor Show commences

BANGKOK -- The electric vehicle price war has reached Thailand, with Chinese, Japanese and South Korean automakers offering steep discounts on new models at the kingdom's annual international motor show, which opened this week.

At the Bangkok Motor Show, BYD, China's leading electric vehicle maker, launched its new low-priced electric hatchback at 799,999 baht ($23,457), half the global average price for an electric vehicle. BYD began taking orders for the Dolphin on Tuesday, promising that orders made by April 30 will be delivered in July, said Liu Xueliang, BYD's Asia-Pacific general manager.