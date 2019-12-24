ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
EVs not spared as China auto sales head for biggest drop ever

Decline of 8-9% this year to be followed by 2% dip in 2020, trade group says

TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer
Visitors look at a Geely Jiaji vehicle at the Shanghai auto show in April. Chinese brands have suffered amid this year's national sales decline.   © Reuters

GUANGZHOU -- Sales of new cars in China are on track to fall 8% to 9% this year, sending the world's largest auto market to its biggest-ever decline.

A senior official from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers revealed the projection for 2019 at a recent event. Another decrease is expected for 2020.

Even electric vehicles, an area that offered optimism for growth, are poised for a drop in sales this year as China's economy slows.

The sales slump has especially struck low-priced, Chinese-made entry models, said a manager at a Japanese-car dealership here. State-owned automakers such as SAIC Motor and private-sector rivals like Zhejiang Geely Group Holding have suffered.

"Consumers have grown more selective, and more people are choosing to buy higher-end European and Japanese cars over Chinese local brands," the manager said.

New-car sales in China fell for the 17th straight month in November, the automakers association said. Sales totaled 23.11 million units for January to November 2019, a drop of 9.1% from the same period last year. A similar decrease is expected for December.

The 2020 outlook calls for a roughly 2% decline, followed by flat growth or a slight dip in 2021, the association said.

Chinese automobile sales last year produced their first annual decline in 28 years, with a 2.8% drop. The market has never contracted by 8% to 9% since it took shape after China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are expected to suffer a sales decline for 2019 despite being up 1.3% through November. China's government has provided subsidies for purchases of such so-called new-energy vehicles for years, but the amount was slashed by about half in June. Sales have fallen from year-earlier levels for five straight months starting in July.

