LONDON/FRANKFURT, Germany -- As Europe tries to cut its Chinese dependence for electric vehicles, U.K. battery makers' financial woes highlight the profound challenge the region faces in building its own supply chain.

Troubled British battery startup AMTE Power secured a financial lifeline after shareholders approved the issuance of 2.1 million pounds ($2.6 million) in new shares on Sept. 25. But one shareholder said the company was just postponing the problem.