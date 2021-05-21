Ford and SK to build $5bn EV battery plant for US supply chain

NEW YORK/SEOUL -- Ford Motor will form a joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles in the U.S., the companies said Thursday.

Through the venture, named BlueOvalSK, the two partners will invest about $5.3 billion to build a new battery plan in the U.S.

The announcement, which comes ahead of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Friday, marks the latest U.S.-Korean alliance on EV batteries, after General Motor's partnership with LG Chem.

Moon plans to visit an SK Innovation plant in Atlanta, Georgia during his U.S. trip.

BlueOvalSK aims to reach annual production capacity of 60 gigawatts by the middle of the decade. This would be equivalent to batteries for about 600,000 electric pickup trucks.

Separately, SK has plans to build two factories in the state of Georgia to supply EV batteries to Ford.

The U.S. is trying to convince Moon to agree to a strong statement of concern about China, the Financial Times reported Thursday. But the South Korean president, who will be the second world leader to meet Biden in person on Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, is reluctant to include language that would trigger a sharp response from Beijing.

Business, meanwhile, is an area where the two sides can collaborate. EV batteries are a priority in an executive order signed by Biden calling for stronger U.S. supply chains. The Biden administration looks to cut U.S. reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

Moon will be accompanied by a business delegation on his U.S. trip, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam.

South Korea's top four chaebol groups -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK and LG -- are expected to announce new investment plans worth an estimated 40 trillion won ($35.5 billion) in the U.S. on the sidelines of the summit talks, according to Korean media.