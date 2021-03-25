ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Foxconn nets over 1,200 suppliers for its EV venture

Taiwan iPhone maker gains support from Nidec, NTT; targets 10% of market by 2027

Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu said in October at a company event that electric vehicles are the "next big product" for the iPhone assembler and are "very, very likely" to grow into a bigger business than electronics.   © Reuters
YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Over 1,200 suppliers have agreed to work with Taiwan's Foxconn Technology to manufacture electric vehicles, the company said on Thursday.

Foxconn, which has gained a high profile as a key manufacturer for Apple's iPhones, held its first supplier event on Thursday and pledged to expand its EV business rapidly. It said it would focus on manufacturing EVs for other companies and brands.

Among the suppliers are major global software and auto component manufacturers, including Japan's Nidec, Murata Manufacturing, NTT and China's battery maker CATL, in which Foxconn had invested. U.S. giants such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, as well as German semiconductor manufacturer Infonion are also joining the venture.

Foxconn plans to set up factories in China and North America, either in Mexico or the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Mass production is expected to start in 2023 and the company hopes to capture 10% of the global EV market share by 2027.

A prototype of Foxconn's electric vehicle chassis attracts much attention at a company event in Taipei in October.   © Reuters

