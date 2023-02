TAIPEI/KYOTO, Japan -- After working for both Nissan Motor and Japanese EV motor maker Nidec, Jun Seki will reboot his automotive industry career at one of the electric vehicle market's newest players, Foxconn.

As the chief strategy officer of Foxconn's EV business from Wednesday, Seki will navigate the Taiwanese iPhone assembler's drive to go from zero to a 5% global market share in EVs by 2025.