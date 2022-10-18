ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Foxconn to expand EV production in Thailand and U.S.

Chairman says electric car assembly will remain outside China for now

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu lays out the company's EV strategy at its annual tech day in Taipei on Oct. 18. (Photo by Cheng Ting-Fang)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Apple supplier Foxconn is stepping up the expansion of its nascent electric vehicle business in Thailand, the U.S. and Taiwan as part of its plans to diversify from its flagship iPhone assembly business and its biggest manufacturing base in China.

The Taiwanese group unveiled two EV prototypes -- a pickup truck and a sporty crossover hatchback -- at its annual tech day event on Tuesday, aiming to put the models into mass production in 2024. Carmaking partner Yulon Motor had also introduced an sport utility vehicle based on its earlier design, Foxconn said. That model will go into mass production next year.

