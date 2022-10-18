Foxconn to expand EV production in Thailand and U.S.

TAIPEI -- Apple supplier Foxconn is stepping up the expansion of its nascent electric vehicle business in Thailand, the U.S. and Taiwan as part of its plans to diversify from its flagship iPhone assembly business and its biggest manufacturing base in China.

The Taiwanese group unveiled two EV prototypes -- a pickup truck and a sporty crossover hatchback -- at its annual tech day event on Tuesday, aiming to put the models into mass production in 2024. Carmaking partner Yulon Motor had also introduced an sport utility vehicle based on its earlier design, Foxconn said. That model will go into mass production next year.