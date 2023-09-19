ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
France reforms EV subsidy to freeze out China-made cars

A buyer will get up to $5,360 bonus for vehicle produced in low-carbon process

French carmakers, such as Renault, stand to gain from a new government policy to give a "green bonus" to buyers of electric vehicles made using greener fuels.      © Reuters
MAILYS PENE-LASSUS, Nikkei staff writer | China

PARIS -- The French government is redefining its electric vehicle subsidy criteria under a new law designed to exclude Chinese-made cars.

Buyers of electric vehicles in France are eligible for a cash incentive of up to 5,000 euros ($5,360) but the government is now narrowing the criteria for its "green bonus." Details will be published later on Tuesday or on Wednesday about the method for calculating an environmental score, which is intended indirectly to limit Chinese car imports under the government's "Green Industry" plan.

