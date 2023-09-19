France reforms EV subsidy to freeze out China-made cars

PARIS -- The French government is redefining its electric vehicle subsidy criteria under a new law designed to exclude Chinese-made cars.

Buyers of electric vehicles in France are eligible for a cash incentive of up to 5,000 euros ($5,360) but the government is now narrowing the criteria for its "green bonus." Details will be published later on Tuesday or on Wednesday about the method for calculating an environmental score, which is intended indirectly to limit Chinese car imports under the government's "Green Industry" plan.