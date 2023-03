HONG KONG -- China's Geely Automobile Holdings reported ostensibly stellar results on Tuesday, but the company's CEO openly vented dissatisfaction and offered self-criticism rarely seen from a mainland Chinese corporation on how things were not going right.

"Even though we had some achievements, what is important to do now is to examine our shortcomings," Gui Shengyue said at the first face-to-face annual earnings conference for reporters and analysts since the COVID pandemic began.