SHANGHAI -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group increases its stake in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings to about 17%, becoming the British luxury sports car maker's third-largest shareholder, under an agreement announced Thursday.

The deal has China's largest privately owned automaker investing about 234 million pounds ($290 million) to receive both existing and new shares. Aston Martin takes in around 95 million pounds in cash for the new shares.