ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Glass Lewis advises against reelecting Toyota chairman as director

Proxy advisory firm faults Akio Toyoda, saying board lacks independence

A proxy adviser sees a systemic lack of independence in Toyota Motor's board of directors.   © Reuters
KYOHEI SUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders vote against the reelection of Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda as a director, holding him responsible for what it claims is a lack of independence at the Japanese automaker's board.

The company also advised against voting for three auditor candidates, asserting the lack of independent auditors and concerns about their ability to perform an adequate oversight role. Toyota holds its annual shareholders meeting June 14.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close