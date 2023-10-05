ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Global EV shift forces Toyota to diversify battery supply chain

Auto giant's mighty keiretsu system hits turning point

EVs at a Toyota dealership in California. The Japanese auto giant plans to increase annual global EV sales to 1.5 million in 2026, up from 24,000 in 2022. (Photo by Ryotaro Yamada)
RYOHEI SHIMIZU and KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan/SEOUL -- Toyota Motor is accelerating its effort to build a new supply chain for electric-vehicle batteries, reducing its dependence on its own group. The Japanese auto giant announced on Thursday that it has signed a contract with South Korea's LG Energy Solution to supply lithium-ion batteries, which will be used for EVs that Toyota will produce in North America from 2025.

Japanese automakers have built up keiretsu systems of businesses tied together via cross-held shares. The automakers stand atop their pyramids and procure components and materials from within their groups. However, the rapid shift to EVs has brought them to a turning point.

Read Next

Latest On Automobiles

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more