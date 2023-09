TOKYO -- Japan's midsize auto suppliers are investing in new talent and production lines in response to surging global demand for electric vehicles, following in the footsteps of leading players such as Nidec.

Suppliers that have long relied on production tied to internal combustion engine vehicles are reshaping operations to serve an industry embracing electrification. Many of their efforts focus on e-axles -- a critical component for EVs consisting of a motor, inverter and gearbox.