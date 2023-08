BENGALURU -- Global car manufacturers aim to turn India into an export hub as locally produced vehicles targeting wealthier drivers become more globally competitive.

India, which overtook Japan as the world's third-largest car market after the U.S. and China last year, saw a 14% uptick in auto exports in the year through March, with 662,891 units shipped. That is still well behind Japan's figure of 3.37 million cars for the same period, but automakers in India see room for further growth.