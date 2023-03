HONG KONG -- Great Wall Motor, China's largest maker of sport utility vehicles, saw revenue in Russia surge last year as Western and Japanese rivals pulled back from a market hit by Western sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese automaker's revenue in Russia rose 73% on the year to reached 8.57 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) in 2022. Great Wall's overall revenue grew less than 1% last year, as sales at home dropped 8%.