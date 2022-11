GUANGZHOU -- The Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Guangzhou Motor Show), scheduled to be held from Nov. 18, has been postponed. The official organizer announced the postponement on Friday, citing the spread of COVID-19. The rescheduled date for the show has yet to be known, and will depend on the pandemic situation.

The organizer explained the reason for the postponement is "to meet the requirements of the National and Guangzhou Municipal Governments' new corona control measures."