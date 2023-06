TOKYO -- U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson plans to introduce an electric model in the Japanese market in 2024, its CEO told Nikkei on Friday.

The company is deciding whether to sell the LiveWire One -- which is already available in the U.S. -- in Japan next year, or go with a new model that has yet to be released, according to Jochen Zeitz, president and CEO. He did not disclose information about the price range.