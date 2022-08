TOKYO -- With Hino Motors suspending new deliveries of light-duty trucks as part of its growing data scandal, Japan's already tight market for the vehicles used widely for deliveries and other commercial operations is only expected to worsen.

Light-duty trucks generally weigh around 4 to 5 tonnes and have a load capacity of 2 tonnes or less. They play an integral part in Japan's logistics chains, especially as the rise of e-commerce bolsters demand for home deliveries.