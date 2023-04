TOKYO -- Hitachi and Nissan Motor have succeeded in using an electric minicar to power an elevator for nearly 15 hours straight in a recent experiment, demonstrating how electric vehicles can be used as a power source in an emergency.

Nissan's Sakura EV, which is equipped with a 20 kilowatt-hour battery, was connected to a six-story building using a special adapter system developed by Hitachi Building Systems, according to an announcement earlier this week.