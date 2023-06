FRANKFURT, Germany -- A consortium of more than 120 global companies including Honda Motor and Ford Motor has compiled draft standards on blockchain-based "battery passports" that will let users track each battery's environmental and social footprints.

The European Union has decided to require such digital documentation for batteries starting in 2026. With the U.S. and India considering their adoption as well, industry players are jockeying for a leading role in the rule-making process.