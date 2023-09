NEW YORK -- Honda Motor unveiled Thursday the details of the Prologue, an all-electric crossover developed with General Motors that it hopes will qualify for U.S. subsidies and allow it to establish a footprint in the North American EV market.

The Prologue, due to be rolled out early next year, will be Honda's first electric vehicle in the market, with a price tag starting in the upper $40,000 range. The company expects to sell tens of thousands of units in the first 12 months.