Honda aims to become U.S. EV major through Sony, GM tie-ups

DETROIT -- Long skeptical of fully electric vehicles, Honda finds itself in a race to catch up to rivals, as its first long-range EV targeting the U.S. market is still a year away from production -- a distinct problem considering there will be more than 50 EV models in American showrooms by then.

That has forced the third-largest Japanese automaker to ask for help from a traditional competitor, General Motors. But Honda is also readying a second joint venture with consumer electronics giant Sony. With Honda rapidly ramping up its EV program, company officials hope these alliances can help overcome a late start and gain a solid foothold in the emerging EV market.