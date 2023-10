TOKYO -- Honda Motor on Thursday said it will start a driverless taxi service in Japan in partnership with General Motors. The automakers along with GM's self-driving service subsidiary will form a joint venture in 2024 and launch the taxi service in 2026 in central Tokyo.

The service is expected to be the first of its kind in Japan, if actually implemented, that will apply the level 4 autonomous driving standard to practical use on public roads in the country.