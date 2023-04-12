ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Automobiles

Honda and POSCO to partner on EV battery recycling, materials

Japanese carmaker looks to strengthen parts supply chain amid rising demand

Honda is looking to strengthen its relationship with material suppliers.   © Reuters
SHIZUKA TANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor has begun exploring a partnership with South Korean steelmaker POSCO Holdings on recycling electric vehicle batteries and other initiatives, the Japanese carmaker announced Tuesday, as it aims to strengthen a crucial procurement relationship.

Honda has an established relationship with POSCO in the procurement of steel sheets for auto bodies. The companies will now explore the supply of materials for cathodes and anodes, the core components of batteries, as well as battery recycling technology.

