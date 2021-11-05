ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Honda downgrades full-year net profit forecast to $4.8bn

Global chip shortage deals blow to Japanese automaker

Honda's profits are mostly generated by its car finance business.   © Reuters
ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Honda Motor on Friday downwardly revised its full-year net profit forecast through March 2022 to 555 billion yen ($4.8 billion), plagued by chip shortages and subsequent production cuts.

Previously it had expected a net profit of 670 billion yen.

It reported a net profit of 389 billion yen ($3.4 billion) for the half-year through September, up 143% from the previous year, when results were pulled down by the pandemic.

The Japanese automaker has been hit by the lingering semiconductor crunch since summer. It sharply reduced monthly outputs in the second quarter, including September's 30% cut year-on-year. COVID-19 restrictions affecting production of parts in Southeast Asia also disrupted its supply chain.

The reduction in production continues to deal a blow to the company, with Honda announcing decreases in output at its plants in Japan of 30% in October and 10% this month.

Profits are mostly generated by Honda's financial services business. Propelled by economic stimulus measures, robust loans and leases are helping to make up for lackluster profits from the automobile business, a long-term challenge for the company.

Honda vowed in April to sell only electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles by 2040, making it the only Japanese automaker to announce a complete phaseout of gasoline cars so far. In September, it said it would enter new fields, including small satellite launches as well as flying cars.

The automaker will raise its research and development spending to a record 5 trillion yen over the next six years to venture into such areas of transformation.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more