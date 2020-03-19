ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Automobiles

Honda halts US output as auto factory stoppages widen

Six-day shutdown also spans Canada and Mexico

SHUJI NAKAYAMA, Nikkei staff writer

NEW YORK -- Honda Motor said Wednesday that it will suspend production at all North American auto assembly plants for six days, starting March 23, in response to the new coronavirus.

Engine and transmission production in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will halt for the same period, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday.

Honda becomes the first major global car company to stop all its U.S. auto factories as a result of the pandemic. The move shows auto production stoppages in Europe spreading across the Atlantic Ocean to North America.

"Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand," the company said in its announcement.

The decision affects a total of seven auto assembly plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Mexico and Canada. Output will fall by about 40,000 vehicles.

The 27,000-plus affected workers will continue to receive full pay, according to the company. Production is set to resume March 31 under current plans.

Honda has also halted auto and motorcycle factories in Malaysia until March 31 and stopped production in Philippines until mid-April. Dealerships have also been closed for business.

Both moves followed calls from the Southeast Asian countries' governments to restrict activity in response to the coronavirus.

Honda has an annual output capacity of about 100,000 autos in Malaysia.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media